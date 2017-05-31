Testing out “The Joker”, Six Flags New England’s new roller coaster

AGAWAM, Mass. (NEWS10) – Six Flags New England is premiering a new ride this week called “The Joker” and it is not for the faint of heart.

The roller coaster tricks you into thinking it’s the same ride every time, but just like the titular villain in the Batman movies, just when you think you have it figured out, it proves you couldn’t be more wrong.

The Joker is Six Flags New England’s 13th roller coaster. It uses a one-of-a-kind on-board magnetic technology with four to eight head-over-heels free-fly flips that make you feel weightless. The seats are attacked outside the confines of the traditional track.

The coaster seats up to eight people and has riders face each other as they tumble head-over-heels.

The ride begins with a 120-foot-tall hill ascended by an elevator-style lift straight up into the air.

Give it a go. But maybe be careful what you eat beforehand.