Hoosick Valley High School student killed in two-crash in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year old Hoosic Valley High School student was killed in a two-car crash on Route 40 in Schaghticoke on Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Police say 17-year-old William Rowe was driving North on State Route 40 when his pickup truck collided with a motor coach driving in the opposite direction. Rowe was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rensselaer County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rowe’s 14-year-old brother was also riding in the truck and was taken to an area hospital with what non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the RV, 52-year-old Angel Martinez, was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police was a senior at Hoosic Valley High School Schaghticoke. Authorities contacted school administration after the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Route 40 is currently closed in both directions near Viewmere Farm.

State Police investigating accident in Schaghticoke along route 40, route 40 closed near Viewmere Farm pic.twitter.com/9qg7xK1TWw — Lindsay Nielsen (@Lindsayon10) May 31, 2017