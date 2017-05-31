Hoosick Valley High School student killed in two-crash in Schaghticoke

By Published: Updated:

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year old Hoosic Valley High School student was killed in a two-car crash on Route 40 in Schaghticoke on Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Police say 17-year-old William Rowe was driving North on State Route 40 when his pickup truck collided with a motor coach driving in the opposite direction. Rowe was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rensselaer County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rowe’s 14-year-old brother was also riding in the truck and was taken to an area hospital with what non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the RV, 52-year-old Angel Martinez, was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police was a senior at Hoosic Valley High School Schaghticoke. Authorities contacted school administration after the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Route 40 is currently closed in both directions near Viewmere Farm.

 

 

 

