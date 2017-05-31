Pres. Trump likely to withdraw U.S. from Paris climate accord, senior WH official says

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC NEWS) — President Trump is likely to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, a senior White House official tells ABC News.

The official cautions that no decision is final until the President makes an announcement, but says the White House is now working on the announcement’s rollout and laying out the reasons behind the decision.

President Trump has previously tweeted that he would announce his decision regarding the Paris accord sometime this week.

This is a developing story. News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest developments.