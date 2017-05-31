Police: Wheelchair stolen from disabled Albany boy found

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A wheelchair reported stolen from a 4-year-old boy in Albany has been found.

The custom wheelchair was stolen from Kendis Paul last week. According to his mother, Kendis suffered from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, or a lack of oxygen to his brain, when he was 6 months old.

Police said someone turned in the wheelchair to the lobby area of an apartment building on Hudson Avenue, only a few blocks from where Kendis lives with his family.

No word on who took the chair or why. Donations were made to help the family buy a new one.