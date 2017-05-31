Perjury sentencing, guilty plea in Hulett Street arson

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men accused of lying about a deadly arson on Hulett Street in Schenectady appeared in court on Wednesday.

Richard Ramsey, 47, was sentenced for lying under oath about allowing Robert Butler to use his car the day of the fire. He’s been sentenced to seven years and three months behind bars.

Another man Bryan Fish, 22, pleaded guilty to perjury charges.

Four people were charged with perjury in the case including Safyre Terry’s mother Jennica Duell and Edward Leon.

David Terry and three young children were killed in the fire. Safyre survived but was permanently disfigured.

Duell is currently serving an 11-year three-month sentence. Leon was sentenced to 10 years.

No one has been charged with the arson itself.