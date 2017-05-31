Man accused in murder-for-hire plot in Schenectady arraigned

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused in a murder-for-hire plot in Schenectady was arraigned on Wednesday.

Jeovany Luna, 49, was driven all the way from Delaware to Schenectady’s Police Department where he spent the night in city lock up before facing a judge Wednesday morning.

NEWS10 ABC’S cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom, but we were able to catch a glimpse of Luna. His red hood hid his face as he boarded the sheriff’s van headed to the Schenectady County Jail.

He was formally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Charles Demobrosky.

His co-defendant 52-year-old Tarchand Lall was arrested and charged with the same count last week.

According to court documents, Lall hired Luna to kill Dembrosky at his Campbell Avenue home back on November 19th.

Sources say police believe this was a contract killing over death benefits in an insurance policy taken out in Dembrosky’s name.

Dembrosky was fully aware of the policy.

Luna is scheduled to be back in court on Friday.