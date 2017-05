WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is now underway with nearly 300 students competing to be the nation’s best.

Among the spellers is 11-year-old Collin Shea from Mayfield Elementary School.

Collin, who’s in the fifth grade, has long-term ambitions of becoming a marine biologist and author.

He’ll have to beat out 241 others to land in the Top 50 who advance past Wednesday’s nerve-wracking preliminary exam.