JetBlue testing facial recognition boarding passes

By Published:

BOSTON (CNN) – The airline boarding pass could be going the way of the dinosaur.

JetBlue will begin testing a facial recognition check-in program next month.

How does it work?

Passengers will step up to a camera, and the kiosk will compare that facial scan to the person’s passport photo.

If a match is made, the passenger can board the plane. The check-in will be used on flights from Boston to Aruba.

Meanwhile, Delta plans to test its own face-scanning technology this summer in Minneapolis.

The Delta program will focus on checking in luggage.

