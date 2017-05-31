JetBlue testing facial recognition boarding passes

BOSTON (CNN) – The airline boarding pass could be going the way of the dinosaur.
JetBlue will begin testing a facial recognition check-in program next month.
How does it work?
Passengers will step up to a camera, and the kiosk will compare that facial scan to the person’s passport photo.
If a match is made, the passenger can board the plane. The check-in will be used on flights from Boston to Aruba.
Meanwhile, Delta plans to test its own face-scanning technology this summer in Minneapolis.
The Delta program will focus on checking in luggage.