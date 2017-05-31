Helicopter firefighting training scheduled for Wednesday in Round Lake

Published:

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you hear or see a helicopter flying low near Round Lake on Wednesday, no need to worry.

The New York Army National Guard will oversee firefighter training Wednesday afternoon at Round Lake.

Two UH60 helicopters will conduct water bucket training from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the training is important, because when the water buckets are full they can weigh as much as two tons, and pilots need to practice flying with that additional weight.

The training is weather dependent, so planners are no doubt keeping an eye on the possible storms forecasted for Wednesday afternoon.

