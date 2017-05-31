First autonomous vehicle demonstration permit approved in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced that Audi America is the first company to get approved to perform autonomous vehicle demonstrations in the state.

The company will begin demonstrations in the City of Albany near the State Capitol on June 13.

“Autonomous vehicles are a major part of the future of the automotive industry and this pilot program will help ensure New York continues to be a hub of innovation and cutting edge technology,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This emerging technology has the potential to decrease accidents and save lives on our roadways, and with this approval we are one step closer to a safer and stronger New York for all.”

New York is currently accepting applications from companies interested in testing or demonstrating autonomous vehicles on public roads in the state.

Testing requirements and the application is available.