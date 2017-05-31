FBI seeks man accused of ‘illicit sexual contact’ during Wreath Laying Ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va. (NEWS10) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man accused of touching a minor during a national ceremony on Memorial Day.

According to the FBI, an unidentified male engaged in “illicit sexual contact with a minor.” The alleged actions took place during the Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Monday morning.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5” to 5’7” tall. He is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old with short, spikey gray and black hair. He was wearing a blue or gray short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts at the time, the FBI said.

The FBI said the man repeatedly touched the minor victim. He and the victim do not know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be left on the FBI’s website at https://tips.fbi.gov/.