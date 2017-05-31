Author talks smartphones, teens, sexting at Troy MS discussion

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local school district talked about the effects of social media and smartphones on children.

New York Times bestselling author Nancy Jo Sales was at Troy Middle School on Wednesday for a community discussion. Sales recently wrote the book “American Girls: Social Media and the Secret Lives of Teenagers.”

She cites a number of studies in her book that claim between four percent and 50 percent of middle and high schoolers sext.

“We’re going to have to have social media education in schools,” she said. “We’re going to have social media sex ed. This is all very new. I mean, smartphones came out 10 years ago – think about it. And everything we do has changed because of them and childhood has changed.”

Sales encourages parents to have conversations about sexting and social media with their children at home.