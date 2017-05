Charlie is 5 years old, but you would never guess by how youthful he is. He is very active and can still be very puppyish at times.

Charlie is heartworm positive, so we are looking for a foster-to-adopt home for him. This means he would be living in his permanent home until our vets release him for adoption.

Charlie would be best in an active home with rough and tumble children. He prefers female dogs only, but is too much for cats and small dogs.

Second Chance Animal Center: 1-802-375-2898