White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned

By Published:
The White House in Washington is seen at night, Monday, Sept. 30, 2013. President Obama is ramping up pressure on Republicans to avoid a post-midnight government shutdown, saying a shutdown would hurt the economy and hundreds of thousands of government workers. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.

Kelly Conway, White House counselor, has told The Associated Press that Dubke handed in his resignation before President Donald Trump left for his international trip earlier this month.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said Dubke “made very clear that he would see through the president’s international trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s