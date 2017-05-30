Summer at the Plaza series lineup announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The performers for this summer’s Summer at the Plaza concert series were announced on Tuesday.

Soul Asylum and the Charlie Daniels Band are some of the nationally recognizable names that will be performing at the free shows throughout this summer.

The series also includes the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration, which the state says attracts more than 20,000 people each year.

Calendar of Events

Tuesday, July 4, 3 – 10 p.m.

New York State’s 4th of July Celebration Presented by Price Chopper and Market 32 featuring the United State Air Force Heritage of America Band

Price Chopper and Market 32 have presented this Albany tradition since our country’s bicentennial celebration in 1976. The annual event features live music and fun for the whole family, including the best fireworks show in the region. Each year, more than 20,000 people gather on the Plaza and in the surrounding neighborhoods to enjoy the day, which includes a naturalization ceremony, dozens of food and craft vendors, activities for kids, and an evening of live entertainment leading up to the big pyrotechnics show.

One of the original Army Air Corps bands, the United State Airforce Heritage of America Band has a rich history of inspiring hearts and minds, building and sustaining American patriotism, and enhancing esprit do corps in the United States Air Force. For over 75 years, the band has represented the Air Force with musical and military distinction, making lasting impressions with their audiences through the universal language of music.

Sponsors include Price Chopper and Market 32, I Love New York, New York Lottery, CDTA, Watkins Glen International, Times Union, and Albany.com.

Saturday, July 15, Noon – 5 p.m.

Kids Day Presented by MVP Health Plans and featuring Meet and Greet with PJ Masks and Storytime performance with Pete the Cat.

Presented for the first time by MVP Health Plans, Kids Day is this area’s “kid-centric” outdoor event. Nowhere else can children enjoy an array of favorites such as live music, the Two by Two Zoo, Touch a Truck, face painting, bounce rides, puppet shows, arts and crafts, balloons, and more all in one place. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet PJ Masks, everyone’s favorite mystery-solving heroes, as they pose with children and families for photos and give super hugs. On the main stage, catch one of today’s most popular characters, Pete the Cat, in a fun, high-energy, interactive live performance.

Sponsors of Kids Day include MVP Health Plans, New York State of Health, New York 529 College Savings Program, Watkins Glen International, and 99.5 The River.

Saturday, August 5, 2 – 7 p.m.

The Black Arts and Cultural Festival presented by McDonald’s featuring Jody Watley and Shalamar Reloaded

Presented by McDonald’s, the Black Arts and Cultural Festival is an updated take on a classic celebration of the traditions and cultural contributions of the black community through music, art, dance, and more. In addition to an exciting lineup of talent on the main stage, the festival will feature a kids zone with family-friendly activities everyone can enjoy.

With her multi-platinum selling genre bending catalog that spans decades into the now over 10 albums: disco, soul, funk, pop, contemporary R&B, hip/hop, jazz, adult contemporary and electronica; the Jody Watley concert experience is vast, rich and always a soulful party. Since her days as the original female lead vocalist of the R&B trio Shalamar, Watley emerged as always ahead of the pop culture curve and has been at the forefront of some of the most groundbreaking trends and movements in modern pop culture, serving as the style template for today’s women in contemporary music.

Sponsors include McDonald’s, MVP Health Care, New York State of Health, New York’s 529 College Savings Program, Mildred Elley, NYS Homes and Community Renewal, and Hot 99.1.

Wednesday, August 9, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New York State Food Festival featuring The Charlie Daniels Band

With nearly 100 food vendors to choose from, 15,000 people annually flock to the Plaza Food Festival for lunch, dinner, or both. They come for the food and stay for a day of live musical entertainment. The Food Festival showcases New York producers and specialty products, New York State beers, and the popular Empire State Plaza Farmers Market. From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor to young artists, and still a road warrior at age 80, Daniels has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need.

Sponsors include New York Lottery, I Love New York, BlueShield of Northeastern NY, Mildred Elley, Times Union, PYX 106, and Albany.com.

Saturday, September 23, 5 – 10 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration (Performers to be announced)

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this tribute to Latin culture. Rich in tradition, the Hispanic community comes together in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center for a colorful pageantry of live music, dance, food, and family friendly activities.

Sponsors include BlueShield of Northeastern NY, New York’s 529 College Savings Program, AllOverAlbany.com, and Times Union.