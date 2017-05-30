Special Olympics visits athletes in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Athletes usually travel to compete in the Special Olympics, but on Tuesday, the Special Olympics came to those athletes.

The children at the Langan School at the Center for Disability Services wanted to compete in the games, and on Tuesday they did.

Because of their physical challenges, people from the Special Olympics stopped by and designed games just for them. From running to basketball to creative games you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

“Oh very much the level of enthusiasm in the gym and outside where we’re holding out events, great to see, it’s my favorite part of the whole thing,” Nick Vanvorst said.

What’s great in this is the athletes compete against themselves so if they did a task like running back and forth in 30 seconds. They try again to beat that time. It builds confidence and they have a blast.