Rexford Bridge road closures during construction

Riverview Road in Clifton Park is closed to westbound traffic between Nott Road and Route 146. Eastbound traffic shouldn’t be affected but there is a detour posted for everyone headed westbound. Drivers could see some big slowdowns near the Rexford Bridge as work is being done to the bridge.

The closures will be in place for up to two weeks while crews replace a culvert related to the bridge project.

Town officials say homes and businesses on Riverview Road will stay open and accessible, including the Riverview Medical Park and Edison Club.

People traveling westbound will not be able to access the Stewarts at the Route 146 intersection.