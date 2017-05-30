Photographer/MMJ

WTEN/WXXA-TV in Albany, NY is looking for a full-time news Multi-Media Photographer who can shoot, write, track and edit their own packages. Candidate must be able to operate a micro-wave live truck and portable live gear. Candidate must also be able to work as a part of a team shooting, editing and doing live shots with multiple deadlines. Candidate must be able to perform with minimum supervision and work well under pressure. A clean driving record is preferred. Experienced only need apply.

How to Apply : All Internal & External Applicants must apply Online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First Time Users must Create an Account then Apply for this Job and Attach your Resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.