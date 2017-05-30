New York drivers urged to watch out for turtles on roads

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — It’s egg-laying season for turtles, and New York conservation officials are asking drivers to watch out for the reptiles on roads near wetlands.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says thousands of turtles are killed by vehicles each year as they make their way to and from nesting areas in May and June.

The agency says New York’s 11 native turtle species are in decline and it can take more than 10 years to reach breeding age, so the loss of a breeding female can have a significant impact on the local population.

If you see a turtle on the road or near the shoulder and it’s safe to pull over and stop, DEC suggests helping the animal cross in the direction it’s facing.