New tool lets you see how safe your water is in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG) released an interactive resource to help New Yorkers find out the state of their drinking water.

The What’s In My Water tool includes information about contaminants found through state and federal laboratory testing, and the location and nature of some potential threats to local drinking water. The map is searchable by zip code and maps.

“Access to clean drinking water should not be a privilege. Access to clear information about water shouldn’t be either. With What’s In My Water?, New Yorkers can decide whether their local water snapshots sink or swim,” said Megan Ahearn, NYPIRG Program Director.

NYPIRG says it compiled profile data from multiple government record sources between June 2016 and February 2017.

Access the What’s In My Water tool to see how safe your water is.