Marquis Dixon, teen behind movement to change NY law, arrested for third time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A then 14-year-old who became the face of the raise the age of criminal responsibility campaign has been arrested for the third time.

Now 19, Marquis Dixon is accused of threatening his mother with a knife.

Police say it happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. No one was hurt in the incident.

Dixon was originally arrested in 2014 for stealing a pair of sneakers and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. That sentence was reduced to one to three years time served.

In April, Dixon was in trouble with the law again. He was accused of passing a fake $20 bill.

After his first arrest, Dixon became the poster child for youthful offenders. His attorneys arguing that he should have been charged as a youthful offender, not an adult.

With support from his mother, Dixon won that appeal. Now, raise the age is a reality in New York, increasing the criminal age of responsibility as an adult to 18-years-old.