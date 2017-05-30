LPGA qualifying tournament being held this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.

With the tee off of Fuccillo Kia Classic just three days away, pro-golfers are tuning up their golf game for a chance to win a whole lot of money and a brand new car.

There are 144 competitors from the U.S. alone and even more from over 31 countries around the world.

“This is like almost the highest level in our sport and all of us are vying for 10 spots on the LPGA for next year; it’s what we’ve worked for,” Christine Meier, of the Symetra Tournament, said.

“I’m feeling great, I love competition just ever since I’ve been a little kid competing with my siblings, so I’m just really excited to get this week started,” Lauren Kim, of the Symetra Tournament, said.

The last the golfers played was two weeks ago, but now a seven-week stretch begins which means lots of hours in the car, and non-stop rounds of golf to get used to the differences between the courses.

“Making sure you are on the right side of the t-boxes and the fairways, playing the course kind of with a good plan, so I think that’s the main thing for today at least, and then the next couple of days just working on ironing out some speed on the greens and hitting it straight,” Kim said.

With so many eyes watching, so much money and a huge boost in reputation on the line, every stroke count, so these ladies must have nerves of steel.