Local county encouraging suicide prevention following popularity of Netflix show

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local county has been working with many school districts to support the education and resources to discuss suicide. It’s largely in part due to the popularity of the hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says he’s received several requests for assistance since the release of the series.

He and North Colonie Central School District Superintendent Joseph Corr joined together on Tuesday to encourage suicide prevention education.

“We’ve been really making sure that we are partnering with all school districts, and BOCES, and school districts outside of Albany County. This isn’t just an Albany County problem, it’s a national problem,” McCoy said.

“We are in the business of working to support our students, support our community in every way. So it’s just a natural partnership that has been occurring,” Corr said.

13 Reasons Why tells the story of a teen who commits suicide and records tapes prior to her death, giving the 13 reasons why she killed herself.

The county created a HOPE cell phone app a couple of years ago to help someone who might be contemplating suicide.