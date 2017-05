ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A corruption conviction against a former state official who died while appealing his case has been dismissed.

Former State Senator Tom Libous died in hospice care while appealing the case.

He was found guilty of lying to the FBI about getting a high paying job for his son. Part of his conviction included a $50,000 fine, which he paid.

Now an appeals court has ordered that fine be repaid to Libous’ estate.