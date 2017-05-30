Chipotle: Malware used to breach customer data, steal credit card info

Web Staff Published:
FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, shows the door at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Robinson Township, Pa. Chipotle says it is tightening its food safety standards after its restaurants were linked to dozens of cases of E. coli. The Mexican food chain says it hired IEH Laboratories in Seattle to help improve its system after reports in late October 2015 that linked E. coli cases to its restaurants in Oregon and Washington. Since then, additional cases have been reported in California, Minnesota New York, and Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DENVER (NEWS10) – Chipotle has now identified the malware used to breach customer data and steal credit card information earlier this year.

The restaurant chain said it completed the investigation into that hack and found malware targeted credit card readers at most of its locations.

Anyone who swiped their card between March 24th and April 18th may have had their account information stolen.

Chipotle has urged customers to be vigilant in keeping an eye on their accounts and provided an online tool to verify if a particular location was affected.

Local locations affected

Albany

Address ZIP Dates
1475 Western Avenue 12203 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
105 Wolf Road 12205 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Clifton Park

Address ZIP Dates
22 Clifton Country Road, Ste 150 12065 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Latham

Address ZIP Dates
2 Wade Road 12110 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

Saratoga Springs

Address ZIP Dates
3057 NY State Route 50, Suite 5 12866 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Schenectady

Address ZIP Dates
441 Balltown Road, Suite 3 12304 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Visit Chipotle’s website to check other locations and more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s