Chipotle: Malware used to breach customer data, steal credit card info

DENVER (NEWS10) – Chipotle has now identified the malware used to breach customer data and steal credit card information earlier this year.

The restaurant chain said it completed the investigation into that hack and found malware targeted credit card readers at most of its locations.

Anyone who swiped their card between March 24th and April 18th may have had their account information stolen.

Chipotle has urged customers to be vigilant in keeping an eye on their accounts and provided an online tool to verify if a particular location was affected.

Local locations affected

Albany

Address ZIP Dates 1475 Western Avenue 12203 3/26/2017–4/18/2017 105 Wolf Road 12205 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Clifton Park

Address ZIP Dates 22 Clifton Country Road, Ste 150 12065 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Latham

Address ZIP Dates 2 Wade Road 12110 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

Saratoga Springs

Address ZIP Dates 3057 NY State Route 50, Suite 5 12866 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Schenectady

Address ZIP Dates 441 Balltown Road, Suite 3 12304 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Visit Chipotle’s website to check other locations and more information.