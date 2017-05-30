Chipotle: Malware used to breach customer data, steal credit card info

DENVER (NEWS10) – Chipotle has now identified the malware used to breach customer data and steal credit card information earlier this year.
The restaurant chain said it completed the investigation into that hack and found malware targeted credit card readers at most of its locations.
Anyone who swiped their card between March 24th and April 18th may have had their account information stolen.
Chipotle has urged customers to be vigilant in keeping an eye on their accounts and provided an online tool to verify if a particular location was affected.
Local locations affected
Albany
|Address
|ZIP
|Dates
|1475 Western Avenue
|12203
|3/26/2017–4/18/2017
|105 Wolf Road
|12205
|3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Clifton Park
|Address
|ZIP
|Dates
|22 Clifton Country Road, Ste 150
|12065
|4/11/2017–4/18/2017
Latham
|Address
|ZIP
|Dates
|2 Wade Road
|12110
|3/24/2017–4/18/2017
Saratoga Springs
|Address
|ZIP
|Dates
|3057 NY State Route 50, Suite 5
|12866
|3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Schenectady
|Address
|ZIP
|Dates
|441 Balltown Road, Suite 3
|12304
|3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Visit Chipotle’s website to check other locations and more information.