Casino responds to viral fight video

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino in Schenectady is responding after video surfaced online showing a fight inside the casino.

The video has already garnered more than a million views online — after popping up on Instagram.

It shows two people throwing fists — with a group trying to split the two up.

Security can be seen stepping in and breaking up the crowd.

A statement from the casino reads:

“Our security team quickly intervened, and the individuals involved received lifetime bans from the casino.”

Police say the fight broke out about three weeks ago. No one was injured in the fight.

One person involved has been arrested and charged with harassment.