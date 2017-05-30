5/30 Pet Connection: Mooch

Mooch is a handsome 11-year-old black and white tuxedo cat.

He is super friendly and is declawed, but he’s been with HOPE over a year. He was adopted once, but the other male cat in the house terrorized him, so if he goes to a home with another cat it’s got to be a really nice one.

He probably should be an only pet since he has no claws to defend himself and MUST be kept inside. He just went to the vet and got a clean bill of health.

He would be free to a qualified senior.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (518) 428-2994