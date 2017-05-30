$35M in funding announced to expand after-school programs in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced $35 million in funding to expand after-school programs in high-need school districts.

The governor’s office says the Empire State After-School Program will serve 22,000 additional students.

“This investment in our youngest New Yorkers is an investment in the very future of this state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With this funding, we will further level the playing field for children in underserved cities across New York by expanding their access to programs and community resources that will help them get ahead and help create a stronger, fairer Empire State for all.”

SCHOOL DISTRICTS ELIGIBLE

TO APPLY FOR FUNDING Capital Region Albany City School District Lansingburgh Central School District Troy City School District Whitehall Central School District Central New York Oswego City School District Syracuse City School District Finger Lakes Rochester City School District Mid-Hudson Valley East Ramapo Central School District Fallsburg Central School District Kiryas Joel Village Union Free School District Monticello Central School District Newburgh City School District Poughkeepsie City School District Yonkers City School District Long Island Hempstead Union Free School District Uniondale School District Mohawk Valley Gloversville City School District Laurens Central School District Oneonta City School District Sharon Springs Central School District Utica City School District New York City Bronx City School District 10 Bronx City School District 11 Bronx City School District 12 Bronx City School District 7 Bronx City School District 8 Bronx City School District 9 Kings City School District 13 Kings City School District 14 Kings City School District 15 Kings City School District 16 Kings City School District 17 Kings City School District 18 Kings City School District 19 Kings City School District 20 Kings City School District 21 Kings City School District 22 Kings City School District 23 Kings City School District 32 North Country Morristown Central School District Salmon River Central School District Watertown City School District Southern Tier Binghamton City School District Downsville Central School District Elmira City School District Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District Western New York Buffalo City School District Chautauqua Lake Central School District Dunkirk City School District Friendship Central School District Jamestown City School District Lackawanna City School District Niagara Falls City School District

Eligible school districts may partner with non-profit agencies to provide after-school programs. Any school districts interested in applying must:

Be located in municipalities designated under the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative;

Be located in a county that had a child poverty rate of over 30 percent in 2015;

Have a district child poverty rate of over 30 percent in 2015; or

Had between 5,000 and 20,000 students living in poverty within the school district in 2015.