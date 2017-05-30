$35M in funding announced to expand after-school programs in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  The New York Governor’s Office announced $35 million in funding to expand after-school programs in high-need school districts.

The governor’s office says the Empire State After-School Program will serve 22,000 additional students.

“This investment in our youngest New Yorkers is an investment in the very future of this state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With this funding, we will further level the playing field for children in underserved cities across New York by expanding their access to programs and community resources that will help them get ahead and help create a stronger, fairer Empire State for all.”

SCHOOL DISTRICTS ELIGIBLE
TO APPLY FOR FUNDING
Capital Region
Albany City School District
Lansingburgh Central School District
Troy City School District
Whitehall Central School District
Central New York
Oswego City School District
Syracuse City School District
Finger Lakes
Rochester City School District
Mid-Hudson Valley
East Ramapo Central School District
Fallsburg Central School District
Kiryas Joel Village Union Free School District
Monticello Central School District
Newburgh City School District
Poughkeepsie City School District
Yonkers City School District
Long Island
Hempstead Union Free School District
Uniondale School District
Mohawk Valley
Gloversville City School District
Laurens Central School District
Oneonta City School District
Sharon Springs Central School District
Utica City School District
New York City
Bronx City School District 10
Bronx City School District 11
Bronx City School District 12
Bronx City School District 7
Bronx City School District 8
Bronx City School District 9
Kings City School District 13
Kings City School District 14
Kings City School District 15
Kings City School District 16
Kings City School District 17
Kings City School District 18
Kings City School District 19
Kings City School District 20
Kings City School District 21
Kings City School District 22
Kings City School District 23
Kings City School District 32
North Country
Morristown Central School District
Salmon River Central School District
Watertown City School District
Southern Tier
Binghamton City School District
Downsville Central School District
Elmira City School District
Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District
Western New York
Buffalo City School District
Chautauqua Lake Central School District
Dunkirk City School District
Friendship Central School District
Jamestown City School District
Lackawanna City School District
Niagara Falls City School District

Eligible school districts may partner with non-profit agencies to provide after-school programs. Any school districts interested in applying must:

  • Be located in municipalities designated under the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative;
  • Be located in a county that had a child poverty rate of over 30 percent in 2015;
  • Have a district child poverty rate of over 30 percent in 2015; or
  • Had between 5,000 and 20,000 students living in poverty within the school district in 2015.

