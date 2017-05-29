Wreath laying ceremony held in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The rain made for a somber service in Albany where members of the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society held a wreath laying ceremony at Pocket Park in Colonie.

Nearly 100 members turned out for the ceremony along with Town of Colonie Executive Kathy Mahan.

The message was one of remembrance.

“Today we as veterans put aside our own service to our country as we join all Americans as we remember those who served before us, those who served with us, those who served after us, and those who paid the ultimate price for the rights and freedoms we enjoy in this life today,” John Scaringe, WAIBS President, said.

This is the group’s 18th year laying a wreath on Memorial Day.