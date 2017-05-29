Wilton motel fails inspection, 14 families displaced

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fourteen families are displaced after the motel they were staying in was forced to shut down.

Arslan Hussain owns the Crest Inn Suites and Cottages on Route 9 in Wilton. He knows the drill.

“Getting an apartment during the summer in Saratoga is very tough,” he said. “It’s expensive.”

That’s why his motel does so well, he said. Most of the time, it’s filled to capacity. But after building inspection paid a visit last week, Hussain received startling news.

“You know, they gave us violations; they give us a list to do,” he said. “We completed that list and then they came back with a bigger list. Then they said we’re shutting you down.”

That meant putting 14 families who were staying at the motel out onto the street. In addition, Hussain said the buildings only failed inspection because someone snuck onto the property the night before and caused over $20,000 in damage, including cut pipes and over 50 feet of copper wire was stolen.

Hussain believes it was a former tenant, who was recently evicted for not paying rent.

“I don’t know why someone would do that,” he said. “You couldn’t pay rent, so you had to sabotage our business because I asked you to leave?”

A look inside the rooms prove most of the families were forced to leave abruptly. One was Rachel Sweener who stayed at the motel with her two boys.

“It’s difficult; it’s hard on my sons,” she said.

They’ve stayed at the motel for the past month. She hopes the matter is resolved soon, so they can move back in.

Hussain said building inspection will return later in the week. He hopes to have the place open again by the weekend.

He also said he’s added more security cameras to the property.