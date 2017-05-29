Three hospitalized after one-car crash in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a serious one-car crash on Hurst Road in Guilderland Sunday night, police say.

Guilderland Police say around 8:25 p.m. Sunday an SUV driving westbound on Hurst Road went off the road and crashed into a tree on the South side of the road.

All three people in the car were injured and taken to area hospitals. Albany MedFlight responded to the scene, along with multiple fire and police departments.

Hurst Road was closed after the accident but has since been reopened.

The accident is under investigation.