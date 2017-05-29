Police: Woman arrested for assault after road rage incident

Web Staff Published: Updated:

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say assaulted another driver in a road rage incident.

Police say the incident started where 31-year-old Angel Giuliano and the victim were merging where the two lanes come together on Hoosick Street just outside the city of Troy.

The victim told police that she drove into Brunswick Plaza, got out of her car, and was then assaulted by Giuliano.

Police say the victim sustained bruises and scrapes to her face and hands after being slapped and punched.

When the victim tried to call the police, Giuliano is accused of knocking the phone out of her hand.

Giuliano was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was released on an appearance ticket in the Town of Brunswick Court.

 

