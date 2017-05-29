Gas or Charcoal? What’s the best way to grill?

(NEWS10) – The “unofficial” start of summer is here, and that means one thing- barbecue.

Many have all already fired up their grills but has the age old question, gas or charcoal, ever been settled?

Angel Crespo, owner of Heavenly Hots, says propane grill is the only way to go.

“I like using it with the fire because the fire always cooks it better.”

Crespo’s signature dish is his chicken and rice, and according to him, charcoal just doesn’t cook the chicken right. Propane helps keep it all together.

“It keeps the juices inside the hamburger and the chicken.”

Apparently, there’s a trend when it comes to which style of grilling you use.

“Whether or not you like charcoal for the taste, or propane for the convenience, it seems like during the week, people choose propane.”

Now is the season to get your tune up, says owner of mileage master Carol Peath.

“Pulling out the old grill, realizing that it needs a little cleaning, repairing, whatever, so then we get into selling a lot of replacement parts.”

“The charcoal sometimes becomes more of the weekend grill, where you’ve got a little more time to relax.”

Peath says there is more interest in gas, but as folks grow older, and get more time on their hands, they’re switching back to charcoal.

If you’re thinking low and slow, that’s what Sticky Lips kitchen manager Richard Alexander lives by.

“For one, it burns hotter, than propane”

Up to about 4,900 degrees, that’s more than double propane. At Sticky Lips, Alexander uses charcoal and briquettes, or wood chips — in combination to get that special taste and smell.

“You get that smoke flavor into the food, and it gives you more of a down south kind of barbecue style that people love.”

It takes about a half hour to get everything ready, but for barbecue, it may be the only way to go.