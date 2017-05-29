Fundraiser held for teen severely injured in Colonie crash

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of people were working out on Monday for a good cause.

Sweating it out for a Colonie teen who was severely injured after she and her dog were struck by a car is getting some support from the Capital Region

It’s called Memorial Day for Madison. Helping out a local teen and her family recover physically and emotionally after a terrible accident.

The lifting, rowing and running at Orange Theory Fitness in Guilderland was much more than just a 60-minute workout. It was also a way to support a young girl many of them didn’t know.

“It wasn’t just a small hit by a car accident it was severe trauma,” John Palmiotto, Orange Theory Franchise Co-Owner, said.

On May 11, Madison Dunlap, an athletic 15-year-old Colonie Central high basketball player, was struck by a car while walking her dog. The driver stopped and called 911. Madison was laying on the shoulder of the road, suffering from collapsed lungs and severe injuries to her face and body.

Her father is detailing her tough road to recovery on Facebook.

In this post her family leaving this message to her surgeon asking him to restore the young beauty’s perfect lips.

Madison has received many messages of hope from her heroes like Seattle Storm Forward Brianna Stewart.

“You know, you just keep working out there to get back on the court,” Stewart said in a Twitter video.

In that same supportive way, Palmiotto decided to help. He’s also a longtime friend of Madison’s dad, Terry.

“When we heard we were like let’s step up for Terry is also a veteran of the U.S. Army. So Memorial Day for Madison seemed like a fitting tribute to her and her family.”

“All of our workouts are backed by heart rate monitors so you can track your calories and heart rate so the minutes you spend in the Orange many people are basing how much they donate compared to their calorie burn,” Mike Altieri, Orange Theory General Manager, said.

The total amount raised will be matched by Orange Theory.

“Just know that we are thinking about her. We love her, her family. We are just hoping for a full, full recovery,” Palmiotto said.

Madison’s mother did want to share her thanks to those supporting Madison she sent Anya a message saying:

“We are overwhelmed, amazed and so grateful for every single person who has prayed and reached out to our family and offered support in so many ways.”