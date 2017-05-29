Ceremony at Saratoga National Cemetery honors those killed in action

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many families will not be spending their time today happy or at a BBQ, they will be remembering those whose lives were lost serving our country, like Marine Captain John McKenna.

“Every minute of every hour of every day Americans enjoy the blessings of a free nation.”

That freedom comes with a hefty price, a price paid by mothers like Karen McKenna.

“It shouldn’t be happy Memorial Day ok, it’s a day to remember and I never forget him.”

Never forgetting her son and his sense of humor and sense of duty to our country, Marine Captain John McKenna was killed in action while serving in Iraq in 2006. He lost his life while trying to save his fellow brother.

“John was killed by a sniper while trying to rescue him but that’s the way John was. He would have done it no matter where he was.”

Captain John McKenna is one of more than 11,000 laid to rest at Saratoga National Cemetery. The meaning of Memorial Day not lost on these young students from Schuylerville Elementary School.

“I help place flags on the soldier’s graves in the cemetery on Memorial Day, lay wreaths at Christmas time and I often come to visit the graves of my grandfather and Uncle,” Tucker Durr said.

For 94-year-old World War II veteran and former prisoner of war Harold Perkins the reason why he came rain or shine today brought him to tears.

“I don’t want to forget them and they don’t forget me,” Harold Perkins, of Clifton Park, said.

“Since our nation’s founding more than one million lives have been laid upon the alter of freedom.”

A price that finds some comfort in knowing those lost are honored.

“It’s good to see so many people come despite the rain and to remember and know that they honor his sacrifice,” McKenna said.