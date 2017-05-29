Boy thrown from water park slide

DUBLIN, Calif. (CNN) – Opening day at a new water park in California took a drastic turn Saturday after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a water slide.

Dramatic video captured the moment a boy fell out of the Emerald Plunge water slide during the wave water park’s grand opening in Dublin.

“Oh my God, that’s crazy. That’s scary huh?” parkgoers said.

Fortunately, the boy didn’t fall from the top but at the base of the slide.

“The wave took them over the edge of the catch basin. They rode that edge for a little bit and then they got scraped up on the cement,” James Rodems, Parks and Community Services Director, said.

Rodems says the 10-year-old didn’t need an ambulance.

He was treated by first aid and walked away with scratches but the ordeal put a damper on the first day for the $43 million aquatic park.

“You want everything to go perfect but it’s an aquatics park. Pools are the highest risk functions that we use as a municipality,” Rodems said.

Other park goers say they’ll still give the slide a go once it reopens because they think the boy may have uncrossed his legs and not followed the rules.

“I heard that some kid wasn’t listening to the rules so he didn’t close his legs. But a lot of people really wanted to go back on the green slide.”

Everyone who rides the emerald plunge has to be at least 48 inches tall but there is no weight requirement.

Rodems says that’s one thing they’ll be looking at as the ride is now being examined by its manufacturer.