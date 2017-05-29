Albany Memorial Day parade honors fallen heroes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The rainy weather didn’t stop any part of the Albany parade from going off without a hitch as various bands provided a soundtrack of cadences.

Numerous generations of veterans and a number of community groups and schools like Christian Brothers Academy, all marched in solidarity and remembrance of those that are now like legends.

“It’s a great day to celebrate for all of the people who have fought in wars and passed away, they helped our country out in many ways so it’s the least we could do to remember.”

“I think it’s a good thing to come out here; not many people realize what they’ve done for us; I mean if it weren’t for them we may not even be here.”

Buses in the parade were filled with supporters, cannons were blasting, and there were a whole lot of American flags, surely the thought that had hundreds on one accord is thank you.

“I am supporting because my father passed away a year ago, and I want him to know that I’m here supporting him. He was in WWII, he was in the army and he died at 96. It’s about what we give as human beings. We serve, we don’t know if we are coming back and we are making a great sacrifice for our country. It’s for the love of our country that these men and women get out and serve. It’s for the love of the country, and we love America, America is wonderful.”