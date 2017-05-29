5/29 Pet Connection: Tyson

Tyson is a 3-year-old ASD. He is extremely lovable and friendly. He loves to play ball and go on walks.

Tyson can be very high energy at times, but does enjoy rawhides while lounging on his bed. He should be the only pet in his new home. He does like female dogs but needs better socialization before he can live with another dog. He is not good with cats or small furry creatures of any sort.

Tyson hasn’t had much exposure to small children, so a home with children over the age of 10 would probably be best. He has been with us since Feb. 22, so his adoption has been sponsored by Maple Realty in Bennington, Vt.

Second Chance Animal Center 1-802-375-2898