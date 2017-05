GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People are coming together tonight for a band from Manchester, England.

A band called The 1975 hails from the city and is playing at the Glens Falls Civic Center tonight.

Tonight’s show is part of the band’s North America tour.

Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8.

After tonight the band will continue its tour in Niagara Falls and then head to Madison Square Garden.