Police investigating overnight fires in Cairo

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two fires early Sunday morning in the Town of Cairo are under investigation by the New York State Police.

Cairo Police say a structure fire was reported at a vacant building on State Route 23 around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple fire departments including the Cairo Fire Department, Round Top Fire, Catskill Fire, and several ambulance and police departments responded to the fire.

While crews were battling the fire in the abandoned building, Cairo Police say responders noticed another nearby building, within view of the first, also engulfed in flames.

New York State Police are investigating the fires.