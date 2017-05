SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for a summer job, Mazzone Hospitality hosted a job fair to fill several full and part-time positions for the summer 2017 season.

The fair took place at the Hall of Springs in the Saratoga Spa State Park.

Some of the jobs available include banquet servers and bussers, line cooks, dishwashers, and bartenders.

Anyone applying should be at least 16-years-old and bring their resume with them to the event.