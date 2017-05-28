Log Bay Day prevention in full force on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Law enforcement officials confirm they’ve come up with a strategy to end “Log Bay Day.”

This after an 8-year-old child, Charlotte McCue, was killed by a boat at the event last summer and the Alex West trial concluded recently.

West was ruled responsible for that horrific boating crash last summer and remains behind bars.

He was found guilty on several charges earlier this month including manslaughter and sent to jail without bail. He appealed to be released, but that request was denied. When sentenced, he faces up to 22 years in prison.

The Lake George Park Commission stated they’re not going to allow “Log Bay Day” or any similar event to happen again. They’ve come up with a plan to end it altogether.

For about 20 years on the last Monday of every July, Log Bay was packed with people celebrating the summer.

But, Executive Director of the Lake George Park Commission, Dave Wick says what started out as a peaceful gathering grew out of proportion and out of control.

It became a mess of a party filled with alcohol and drugs.

Now Wick said they’ve come up with a strategy to end the event.

The final details are being worked out, but on the usual day of the party patrol boats from several agencies will block boats from Log Bay and Shelving Rock.

The town of Fort Ann and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have also taken steps to limit access to the spot from land, with new parking regulations.

Wick said the commission and other agencies will be watching social media for any talk about changing the date or location of “Log Bay Day.”

Besides on “Log Bay Day,” Wick said they’re going to be stepping up their boating patrols all summer long.