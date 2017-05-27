Mohawk Asphalt Emulsions fined after explosion kills two workers

Web Staff Published:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local asphalt company is being fined after an explosion that killed two of their workers.

This report according to The Daily Gazette in Schenectady.

They say the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Mohawk Asphalt Emulsions for two “serious” violations.

The contractor has since corrected other violations and paid over $17,000 in fines.

Both 56 year old Joe Nichols and 42 year old Alfred Crowter were offloading diesel fuel and kerosene mixed with tar into a tanker truck when it exploded and caught fire.

The two of them later died from their injuries.

