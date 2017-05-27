Million Dollar Beach reopens on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local beach is back open just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

This comes after unsafe levels of E. coli were found there.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has confirmed that “Million Dollar Beach” on Lake George is safe for the public.

Last year, high levels of the bacteria were found in multiple locations along the beach.

After an investigation, the DEC found that nearby storm and sanitary sewer systems were to blame.

Testing will continue throughout the summer to make sure the water remains safe.