House fire leaves Glenville family homeless

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire leaves a family without a home this Memorial Day weekend.

The flames broke out just a few hours ago at 1019 Cherokee Road in Glenville.

We’re told the homeowner’s teenage son was home at the time but got out safely and called 911.

Firefighters say when they got there the back of the house was engulfed in flames.

They were finally able to get the fire under control after about an hour and a half. Thomas Corners Fire Chief, Garth Riccio said the home is a total loss.

“The house has a lot of stuff in it. So, that is what we are doing now we are doing overhaul. And if you got around to the back of the house you would see the amount of stuff we are pulling apart to break down. To try and knock everything down and right now we are just doing the hot spots and try to do the investigation to find out what happened,” Riccio said.

No word yet on what sparked the flames.

NEWS10 will provide updates as they come in.