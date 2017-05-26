Woman jumps on hood to stop car thief

MILWAUKEE (CNN) – An ordinary trip to a gas station turned into a nightmare for a woman in Wisconsin.

A woman in Milwaukee, refusing to be a victim, jumping on her hood to prevent her vehicle from being stolen.

Melissa Smith said she didn’t even notice a Cadillac pull up and a man sneak behind her steering wheel.

The man even slammed on the breaks twice to shake Smith off.

“He was laughing while I was on my car and he was trying to throw me off.”

The man eventually gave up and took off. She said he did get her purse, wallet, and iPhone.

