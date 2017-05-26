Woman accused of hitting school bus, fleeing scene in Saratoga arrested

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say she crashed into a school bus and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, Theresa Travis, 26, is accused of striking the bus carrying several elementary school children after crossing the center line on SR-9N. Police say Travis’ truck came to rest 60 yards off the shoulder after sideswiping a utility pole.

After the crash, Travis is accused of running from her vehicle and fleeing in an unknown vehicle. After searching the area, Travis could not be found.

No one was injured the crash.

Police say after searching Travis’ vehicle, they found drugs, a hypodermic instrument, and a marijuana smoking device containing marijuana residue.

Travis was located on Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a hypodermic instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana, and other traffic violations.

Police say she also had two outstanding warrants. She was later turned over to the Rotterdam Police Department for those warrants.

Troopers were assisted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.