Special Olympics New York in ‘critical need’ of volunteers for summer games

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Special Olympics New York is seeking volunteers for the 2017 State Summer Games.

The games will be hosted by Siena College from June 16 to 18.

Special Olympics New York says they are in critical need of volunteers on Saturday, June 17. Volunteers are needed to staff the following athletic competitions: Athletics (Track & Field), Aquatics, Tennis, and Volleyball.

Individuals are also welcome to participate by cheering the athletes onto victory as ‘FANS in the Stands’ at the Opening Ceremonies and athletic competitions during the three-day event. Time commitments for the Athletic Competition vary from half-day to full day opportunities.

Volunteers are such an essential part of the State Summer Games, and without whom the event would not be possible. The games provide our athletes with a chance to demonstrate their incredible skills, and showcase their courage and joy. Being a witness to this experience as a volunteer is an incredible opportunity,” said Neal Johnson, President and CEO of Special Olympics New York. “We encourage the community to join us in making these games possible and being part of the dream for our athletes.”

The Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. and will feature the Parade of Athletes, entertainment, and the lighting of the Special Olympics Cauldron.

Capital Region residents who are interested in volunteering can register on the Special Olympics New York website.

All events are free and open to the public.