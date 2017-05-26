Sources: Fired FBI Director James Comey acted on intelligence he knew was fake

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Sources say James Comey closed the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email based on information he knew was fake.

It was created by Russian intelligence and purportedly showed that then-attorney general Loretta Lynch was compromised.

The intelligence described emails between then-DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Shultz and a Clinton campaign operative suggesting lynch would end the FBI investigation.

Sources say Comey feared it would undermine the probe and the Justice Department if the public learned the information was fake.

They also say he was scared Russia would release the information publicly and there would be no way to discredit it without revealing intelligence sources.

It is not clear why Comey was not honest about the fake nature of the information in classified sessions with lawmakers.

Officials say Russia is still trying to spread false information to confuse the ongoing investigation.