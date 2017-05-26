Saratoga Gun Show returning to City Center this weekend

Web Staff Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Back by popular demand, the Saratoga Gun Show is returning this weekend.

They’re inviting people who have protested in the past.

The show is coming back to the Saratoga Springs City Center for the 104th time this Memorial Day weekend.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo will be there Sunday and will be joined by Kathy Marchione, a strong supporter of the show.

A resolution was passed last fall to move the show to Rensselaer County but a grassroots movement and a petition with more than 2,000 signatures brought it back.

 

